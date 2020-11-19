Obituary - Jennie Mae Frost

Jennie Mae Frost, age 94, died Friday, November 13, 2020, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was born October 26, 1926, to Bert and Anna Hanouw of rural DeKalb County, Illinois, the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Somonauk High School in 1944.She married Paul G. Frost December 12, 1947, and they were married for 65 years until his death in 2013. They spent most of their working years in Aurora, Illinois. They moved to the Jonesboro, Arkansas, area in 1986 in hopes of escaping the long cold winters but yet able to get back to northern Illinois easily to see family and friends. They never lost touch with friends made throughout the years.Jennie was always busy at useful tasks. She sewed all her daughter’s clothes and was den mother for her son’s Cub Scout troop. She canned produce from Paul’s annual vegetable garden. She cooked good meals and baked; there was always dessert after supper! She was a good neighbor.She began working outside the home in 1963. She worked for Carson Pirie Scott, then the high school and last the Aurora Area Blood Bank, where she became the manager.After retiring and moving to Arkansas, she made several cross stitch samplers and two beautiful cross stitch quilts, one for her and one for her granddaughter.She and Paul were always active in their local Methodist churches, Fourth Street Methodist in Aurora and First Methodist in Jonesboro.Jennie moved to Statesboro in November 2018 to be nearer her daughter after falling and breaking her hip. After three tries at rehab in Arkansas, the folks at Eagle Health and Rehabilitation in Statesboro worked their magic and she was able to get around again with a walker. She moved into Southern Manor Retirement Inn, where she lived until her death.Her family is grateful for the care, good food and friendship from the staff there, as well as the excellent care she experienced at East Georgia Regional Medical Center and the wonderful nurses and staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Jennie was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings, her husband, Paul; and her son, Thomas Alan.She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Jean Frost of Statesboro; granddaughter, Meghan Rose Bacon (Erick) of Loganville; great-grandchildren, Deklan and Finnlea; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, at 3 p.m. at Southern Manor for residents, staff and family.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your church’s or a local food bank.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 20, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



