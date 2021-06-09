Obituary - Jeffrey Miller

Mr. Robert Jeffrey Miller, 57, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Jenkins County Medical Center.He was born in Jenkins County and was a retired convenience store owner.He had a passion for sports, especially baseball. He played high school baseball at Screven County High School and still holds the record for the most strikeouts in a seven-inning game, 21 strikeouts.After high school, he pitched at Georgia Southern University. In his younger days, he played thousands of softball games with different men and co-ed softball leagues. He spent many nights and early mornings playing softball in Rocky Ford.He devoted himself to coaching youth baseball and softball. He coached for many years at Jenkins County Recreation Department and was pitching coach for the Jenkins County High School Varsity Baseball Team.He always enjoyed hunting and fishing.He was a dedicated member and deacon at West Millen Baptist Church. He was also a member of Higher Call Builders and attended many mission trips constructing church buildings.He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Grubbs "Bobby" Miller; and his mother, Mary Johnson Miller.The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Rocky Ford Cemetery with the Rev. Perry Hearn officiating.Visitation will be after the graveside service.Survivors include his daughter, Courtney Miller (Will Burke) of Millen; son, Wes Lee of Millen; a sister, Lisa Miller of Rocky Ford; a brother, Craig Miller of Statesboro; and grandsons, Harley Burke, Gabe Lee and Jack Lee. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive him.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home of Millen is in charge of the arrangements.Crowe-Fields Funeral Home, Inc., P.O, Box 876; 364 East Winthrope Avenue, Millen, GA 30442; Phone: (478) 982-5222, FAX: (478) 982-5224.Statesboro Herald, June 10, 2021

