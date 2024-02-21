Obituary - Jeffery Denver Haymons

Jeffery Denver Haymons, 59, of Statesboro, died Saturday, February 3.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, February 23, at First Presbyterian Church, Statesboro, followed at 3 p.m. by a funeral service in the chapel of Vaughn Funeral Home, McRae, with burial at Telfair Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Kevin Scott will officiate.

A native of McRae, Mr. Haymons was the son of the late Lofton and Murlene Cheek Haymons.

He graduated from Telfair County High School in 1982 and went on to the University of Georgia, graduating with his doctor of pharmacy degree in 1988.

He was a licensed pharmacist for over 35 years, most recently with Walker Pharmacy, for more than 20 years.

He was kind, hard-working and a true family man.

Jeff was an avid outdoorsman and his favorite place to be was at the coast fishing.

He could fix anything, grow any plant and met every person with a big, contagious smile.

He was a great friend to all and would help anyone, but his greatest joys were his children. He loved to take them fishing, hunting and camping.

Mr. Haymons was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Lofton Haymons.

Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Paige Haymons of Statesboro; children, Morgan Elizabeth Haymons and Finley Joe Haymons, both of Statesboro; sister, Kim Elizabeth Haymons of McRae; nieces and nephew, Meredith (Tucker) Dixon, Beth (Alan) Bethea, Bradley Haymons and Laura (Kevin) Scott; several great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions to Friends of Georgia State Parks at friendsofgastateparks.org.

Online condolences may be expressed at vaughnfh.com.

Vaughn Funeral Home of McRae has charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 21, 2024

