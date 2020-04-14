Obituary - Jefferson Edward “Jeff” Owens III

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jefferson Edward “Jeff” Owens III passed away April 13, 2020, after a short battle with cancer at Ogeechee Area Hospice.Jeff was born in Statesboro, Ga., July 19, 1962. He was a member of First Baptist Church.Jeff attended Woodland Hall Academy, Mt. Pleasant, S.C., in middle school and Bulloch Academy. He graduated from Statesboro High School in 1981.Jeff worked for Brinson's IGA for 17 years and for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department for over 20 years.Jeff, aka “the Big O”, or “Buddy Roe,” was a staple at Mill Creek Park. If you visited the park to walk or exercise, or to play in a tournament, you may have met Jeff. Jeff loved people. He talked to anyone he crossed paths with. He could be seen any weekday and most weekends riding the gator and picking up trash while telling everyone at the park hello and welcome to the park.Jeff loved following college football and following the path of a big storm.He was preceded in death by his father, Jefferson Edward Owens Jr.Jeff is survived by his wife, Christine Fail Owens; his mother, Mima Hart Owens; his brother, Jonny (Lourie) Owens; his sister, Joy (Kevin) Deal, all of Statesboro; one niece, Chandler Owens (Brian Atkinson) of Statesboro; three nephews, Justin Deal (Brunswick), Cody Deal (Crestview, Fla.), Evan Owens (Jacksonville, Fla.); and one great-niece, Aubree Atkinson (Statesboro).The family will celebrate his life with a private graveside service. Plans will be made at a later date for a summer memorial service, where friends, family and co0workers can share their many stories.Although pallbearers will not be able to be included in the service due to the current pandemic in our nation, the family would like to recognize those who Jeff had wanted to be included. Jeff wanted his cousins, who he loved dearly, to serve as pallbearers.Honorary pallbearers would include current and former employees of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department.The family is very thankful for the ladies at The Gardens, where he spent his final months of life. Jeff was well-loved and cared for by them.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



