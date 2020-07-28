Obituary - Jean Kennedy Iler

Jean Kennedy Iler, age 77, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga.Mrs. Iler was born on March 15, 1943, in Savannah, Georgia, to Erma and Elton Kennedy. She attended Chatham County schools, graduating high school from Savannah High.Her calling in life was to help others. She achieved her goal by going into the nursing field, attaining a master’s in nursing, and working at various medical facilities throughout the Southeast. When she felt it was time to retire, she was working at Ogeechee Home Health.Nursing was her calling; her family was her heart. She was a loving mother and a doting grandmother.She loved life, music, bluegrass festivals, camping and anything outdoors.Mrs. Iler is preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. Iler; her parents, Erma and Elton Kennedy; her son, Larry Kilpatrick; her daughter, Dawn Michelle Stubbs; and her brother, Wayne Kennedy.She is survived by and will be sorely missed by her daughter, Terri Kilpatrick Hoffman; stepdaughter, Cherrie Humbolt (Mark); stepson, Jim Iler; her grandchildren, Kayce Brawner, Jared Kilpatrick (Hannah), Kyler Stubbs, Erin Iler Smith, Sarah Russell (Adam), Bailey Iler, Colby; and eight great-grandchildren.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 29, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



