Obituary - Janie Lasand Allen Ellis

Janie Lasand Allen Ellis, age 44, departed this earthly life on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 at St. Joseph Medical Center, Savannah, Georgia. The Bulloch County Native was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.

Janie was employed 18 years with Pineland Mental Health, Statesboro, GA as a therapeutic child care assistant and house parent supervisor.

Janie enjoyed singing, crafting, home interior designing, event designing, floral designing, and family gatherings.

Janie was preceded in death by her father, Fred Allen Jr. paternal grandparents, Fred Allen Sr. and Elouise Allen. maternal grandparents, Winton Key, Sr. and Janie Key, mother-n-law, Lucy Ellis McGee, brother-n-law, Darryl Ellis and niece Brittany Key.

Janie leaves to carry on her legacy of love: her husband, Eddie Ellis, Statesboro, GA, her children Malik Allen of Brooklet, GA, Jeremiah Jones of Brooklet, GA, Michael Ellis of Columbus, GA and Madison Ellis of Columbus, GA; her mother and step father, Arjean (Ivory Sr.) of Brooklet GA, father-n-law Earnest McGee of Pattinson, Mississippi, her sisters Lisa Linen of Brooklet, GA, Donna (Kenneth) Tillman of Savannah, GA. Amy Allen of Savannah, GA and Jannett Seabrooks of Millen, GA, her brothers Fred Allen III of Brooklet, GA, Ivory Holland Jr. of Brooklet, GA and Greg Wright of Statesboro, GA, her Uncle Jeremiah (Daisy) Key of Brooklet, GA, her Aunts Theresa (Antonn) Williams of Chesapeake, Virginia, Linda Key of Statesboro, GA, Billie Goldwire of Statesboro, GA, Yevette (Darryl) McClenton of Milledgeville, GA, her in-laws: Jackie (Eddie Charles) Williams of Powder Springs, GA, Russell (Denetrius) Ellis of Vicksburg, Mississippi, Yolanda Ellis of Jackson, Mississippi, Ronnie Ellis of Fort Worth, Texas, Michelle Ellis of Pattinson, Mississippi, nephews Dearius (Sharmista) Key, Timothy Key, Paul Allen, Rodney Linen Jr., Tyreke Durant and Christian Linen, nieces Paige Key, LaShade Everett, and Cayla Frazier and a host of many cousins, relatives and friends.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Statesboro, GA from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Stevens Temple Church of Christ, Statesboro, GA with Pastor Donald Chavers, Jr., Bishop Anthony Chavers and Pastor James Huff officiating.

Interment will be held at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Timothy Key, Dearius Key, Paul Allen, Tyreke Durant, Terry Key, Joshua Key, Donta Key, LeBron McClenton, Winton Key, Jr., Greg Wright, Andrew Prescott and Toni Mikell.

Statesboro Herald, October 22, 2022

