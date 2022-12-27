Obituary - Jane Lois Crosby Moore

GUYTON – Jane Lois Crosby Moore, 72, passed away December 26, 2022, at Candler Hospital.

The Effingham County native was a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Benjamin Crosby and Mamie Lois Zittrauer Crosby.

Survivors include her children, Kerry Moore, Penny Wendelken, Tammy Branam (Ricky) and Betsy Hall (Casey); grandchildren, Anna (Chris), J.B. (Hailee), Allen (Melissa), Tyler (Brooke), Dalton and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Ashton, Austin, Colton, Chloe, Easton, Adalynn and Aspen; siblings, Joyce Smith, Vaughn Williams, Wayne Crosby and Reba Bishop; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Marlow Cemetery.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.

Statesboro Herald, December 28, 2022

