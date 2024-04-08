Obituary - Jane D. Rocker

Mary Jane Dotson Rocker, 85, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.

Mrs. Rocker was born in Jesup and grew up in the Golden Isles before moving to Metter in 1962.

She was a proud member of the Glynn Academy Class of 1957 and a graduate of Georgia Southern College.

Mrs. Rocker met the love of her life, A.H. Rocker Jr., as a student teacher at Metter High School. Together, they lived a full life raising their daughters, known as the 3 Rs, while serving at Metter First Baptist Church and throughout the community.

Mrs. Rocker’s career was marked by her love of others. She taught hundreds of children in Metter and Candler County, beginning with preschoolers at Happy House, then middle and high school students in Candler County’s public schools.

Her two favorite subjects were French and drama.

Former students regularly report that the confidence she nurtured in them as student actors was life-changing.

Mrs. Rocker moved to Statesboro in 1992.

She continued her work with children as a field director for the Savannah Council of Girl Scouts of America.

She finished her distinguished career as a counselor at Ogeechee Technical College.

A self-described cat lady, Mrs. Rocker was regularly found and “adopted by” cats.

She loved acting in community theater, traveling, listening to Christmas music out of season and diagramming sentences. Most of all, she enjoyed people, and she made lifelong friends everywhere she went.

Mrs. Rocker was preceded in death by her husband, A.H. Rocker Jr.; her parents, H.L. and Sallie Mae Dotson; her brother, John Dotson; and dear friend, Mike Humphrey.

Surviving are her three daughters, Rhonda Rocker of Metter, Rita Rocker of Atlanta and Renita (Dennis) Davis of Hahira; two grandchildren, Maryn Davis and Paxton Payne; a great-granddaughter, April Hutcheson; a sister-in-love, Dianne Dotson; a brother-in-law, Robbie Rocker; many nieces and nephews and a number of special friends who consider her a second mother or grandmother. Among these are her honorary children at Ogeechee Area Hospice and the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 o’clock in the evening on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

The funeral service will be held at 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Metter First Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Dwayne Rocker, Lamar Rocker, Rocker Hartley, King Rocker, Kirk Rocker and Sidney Rhoney.

Honorary pallbearers include the Ruth Sunday School Class at Metter First Baptist Church and the Glynn Academy Class of 1957.

Interment will be held privately at a later date in Lake Cemetery in Metter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice or the Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch County.

Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 9, 2024

