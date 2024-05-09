'EdVenture' Saturday at Kennedy Pond

Casey Corbett, Fish and Wildlife Management instructor at Ogeechee Technical College, will be the guest speaker Saturday for the Kennedy Pond Conservancy’s EdVenture Workshop Series.

Corbett will speak about the pollution caused by plastic and how that effects water ecology everywhere.

The Conservancy conducts the EdVenture Workshop Series, which includes guest speakers, activities for all ages and nature walks, on the second Saturday of each month.

Saturday’s event will be held in Cabin 4 of the Fostering Bulloch 7th Mile Farm at 7200 GA Highway 46

The event gets underway at 9 a.m. Corbett’s illustrated talk will begin at 9:30 and will be followed by workshop activities at 10:15 a.m. and a nature walk through the Kennedy Pond Conservancy.

In Corbett’s interactive session, he will wade into the heart of wetlands, surrounded by vegetation and wildlife, to uncover the threats posed by plastic pollution.

Corbett will demonstrate how plastics harm wetland habitats and endanger resident species to understanding the far-reaching consequences on water quality and ecosystem health that is now a pressing environmental challenge.

The public is invited for a journey through the reeds and waters to gain a better understanding of how to protect and preserve our water resources from plastic.

The cost is $5 per person with children 5 and under admitted free. Donations for the Kennedy Pond Conservancy will be accepted.

For more information, email Zach VanOtteran with the Conservancy at info@kennedypondconservancy.org