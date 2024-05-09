Send us photos of your blooms, plants, flowering trees, colorful flora

We live in an area where we are fortunate to be able to grow some beautiful flowers, plants, trees and all types of colorful flora in Bulloch County.

So, the Statesboro Herald and statesboroherald.com invites you to email us photos of the beauty in your yards, homes or even if you spot something that strikes you while out driving around the county.

We will post them on the website and pick some to run in the pages of the Statesboro Herald.

Email your photos to Jim Healy - jhealy@statesboroherald.com

You don't have to include your name, but you may if you wish.

For each photo, please offer as much information about the flowers, plants, etc. you are sending.

Also, please include the general location of where the photo was taken. Statesboro, Register, Portal, Stilson, etc.

Please help us share some of the beauty around us.

These are photos of a variety daylillies grown in Statesboro.

Gleam of Time daylily (Joiner, 2002) Photographed in Statesboro



It's a Miracle daylily (Joiner, 2002) Photographed in Statesboro

