Obituary - James Seborn Patterson

James Seborn Patterson, age 58, passed away on March 27, 2020, at his residence in Statesboro, Ga.He was born February 22, 1962, in Warner Robins, Ga., to Emogene Spillers Patterson and the late Gordon Edward Patterson. He lived most of his young life in Warner Robins, Ga., and spent most of his adult life living in the Atlanta area.James was very active in the Boy Scouts, where he achieved his Eagle Scout rank.He was a 1980 graduate of Warner Robins High School and continued his schooling to earn a nursing degree.He was an avid reader of all types and enjoyed a variety of music including rock, jazz, country and folk. He also enjoyed camping and taking long rides on his motor bike.He will be greatly missed.James was preceded in death by his grandparents and father.Left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Emogene; and two sisters, Cindy (Tim) and Nancy (John). Other survivors include his three nieces, one nephew and one great-niece.The family held a private burial in Hebron Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Monday, March 30, in Garfield, Ga.Statesboro Herald, March 31, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



