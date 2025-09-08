Obituary - James Michael "Mike" Connolly

James Michael "Mike" Connolly, age 64, of Swainsboro, Ga., passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family. Born on July 13, 1961, Mike spent most of his life in Statesboro and Swainsboro, where he built a reputation as a hard-working professional, a devoted family man and a loyal friend. These qualities he learned from his late parents, James and Joyce Connolly of Wrightsville, Ga.

Mike dedicated his career to the water and wastewater field, where his knowledge and mentorship helped many others grow and succeed.

Outside of work, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, softball and playing golf.

As a passionate Georgia Bulldogs fan, he proudly wore red and black and never missed a chance to cheer for the Dawgs.

Above all, Mike was a devoted family man.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Cowart) Connolly; his daughters, Megan and her husband, Shane Henry; along with their daughter, Madison; his son, Patrick Connolly, and his fiancée, Amber Heard, and her son, Nathaniel; and his daughter, Allison Joyce, and her husband, Perry Johnson, along with their children, Olive and Walter.

He was truly proud of his family, and nothing brought him more joy than the time they spent together.

Mike will be remembered by his gift for conversation, those storytelling sessions that would last forever filled with countless side stories and his ability to make you feel like you were a lifelong friend in an instant.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Thursday, September 11th, at 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org.

Statesboro Herald, September 9, 2025

