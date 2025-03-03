Obituary - James Malcolm “Jim” Higgins

James Malcolm “Jim” Higgins was born on August 15th, 1947, in Corbin, Kentucky, to John M. and Lillian (Hart) Higgins.

He was a rough-and-tumble boy, growing up in the “holler” of the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains alongside his five brothers. He later graduated from Cumberland College in 1968 with his bachelor’s degree in biology and became a public school educator. He then obtained his master’s degree at North Carolina A&T University, and his Rank 1 in Kentucky education from the University of Louisville.

Always up for an adventure, he spent two years teaching in Puerto Rico with his son and daughter, Jimmy and Allison, by his side before eventually returning home and meeting his bride, Leslee Brown. They met in the halls of the school in which they both taught in Bardstown, Kentucky, and it was love at first sight. They were married on February 25th, 1983, at United Presbyterian Church in Bardstown, Ky., and subsequently had three children of their own.

Jim loved his family above all else.

After relocating to Fort Thomas, Ky., in 1988, he spent many successful years as a biology teacher and coaching girls’ basketball at Highlands High School, taking several memorable trips to the Sweet Sixteen tournaments.

In 2019, he was inducted into the Highlands High School Athletic Hall of Fame for the impact he made there while coaching the Ladybirds.

They moved to Statesboro, Ga., in 1999 as Leslee continued her career as a professor of accounting at Georgia Southern University. Jim continued teaching science and coaching basketball as well as track & field at Southeast Bulloch Middle and High School, and later at Bulloch Academy. He spent his final years of teaching with the organization Communities in Schools, where he helped at-risk students succeed in both school and life.

He spent his retirement traveling with his beloved wife, Leslee, and dog, Bailey, spending years living in Lexington, Ky., and Hollywood, Fla., before settling back down to Statesboro, Ga.

He spent his later years enjoying the role of “Papaw” to his five precious grandchildren, which were his true pride and joy. He was a proud veteran, retired sergeant major in the United States Army Reserves.

He was the ultimate University of Kentucky fan, and he bled blue for the Wildcats until his final days.

Jim died peacefully under the care of inpatient hospice at East Georgia Regional Medical Center on February 28th, 2025, at the age of 77. He was surrounded with love by his wife and his children at his bedside.

He will be remembered and missed by all those who knew and loved him.

His surviving family includes his wife of 42 years, Leslee Brown Higgins of Statesboro, Ga.; his two daughters and two sons-in-law, Jennifer and Brice Scott of Portal, Ga.; and Lauren and Michael Sack of Statesboro, Ga.; his two sons, James Malcolm “Jimmy” Higgins Jr. of Louisville, Ka.; and Jeffrey Thomas Higgins and partner, Kayla Mills, of Savannah, Ga.; his sister-in-law, Gwen Sibley Higgins of Trimble County, Ky.; his five grandchildren, Hayden James Scott, Sloan Ashley Scott, Riley Anne Sack, Harper Kathryn Sack and Griffin Conner Sack; as well as nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian Higgins; his five brothers, Tommy, Johnny, Larry, David and Bobby Higgins; and his daughter, Allison Hart Higgins.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, March 4th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Dr. Jonathan Smith officiating. A private burial will take place at the Georgia Veterans Cemetery in Glennville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 4, 2025

