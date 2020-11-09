Obituary - James “Jimmy” Mixon Sr.

James “Jimmy” Mixon Sr., 67, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at his residence in Pulaski.He was the son of George and Marilyn Lloyd Mixon. He worked as an agriculture salesman for many years before retiring.Upon retiring, he spent his time fishing, hunting, playing golf and his guitar.He was preceded in death by his father.Surviving is his wife, Sandra Horton Mixon; son, James Mixon; mother, Marilyn Mixon; brother, George Mixon; grandsons, Logan Mixon (Carina Cortez) and Chase Mixon.A service will be held by the family at a later date.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 10, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



