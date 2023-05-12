Obituary - James Cleo Phenis

On Monday, May 1, 2023, James Cleo Phenis passed away at age 70 in Statesboro, Ga.

He was born in Winchester, IN, in 1952 to Marie and Cleo Phenis. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cindy; his three children, Kelly, Cody, and Carly; his mother, Marie; and his three sisters, Debbie, Becky, and Pam.

As a true Hoosier and graduate of Ball State University, he was an avid fan of basketball (Go Golden State Warriors!). Jim played basketball in high school and later coached girls’ basketball in Douglas and Hazlehurst, GA. He was also the assistant principal of Jeff Davis High School and then the principal of Jeff Davis Middle School.

Jim attended and graduated from Valdosta State University and moved his family to Statesboro to work for the Georgia State Department as a director of Migrant Education for 14 years. He retired in 2008 after 34 years in education.

Throughout his career, he helped countless people. He was a loving, kind, and generous husband, brother, son, father, and friend, and he will be dearly missed.

Please consider making a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in memory of James.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 13, 2023

