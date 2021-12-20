Obituary - James Allen Williams

STATESBORO: James Allen Williams, 78, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, in the comfort of his home with loved ones. He was born on July 19, 1943, in Statesboro, Georgia.James was of the Baptist faith and was saved in August of 1952 at age 9. He was a member of the Class of 1961 at Marvin Pittman and through the years, he enjoyed his class reunions.After graduation, James enlisted in the National Guard and served for eight years.He served with the Statesboro Police Department, being one of just a few motorcycle patrolmen. He was employed by Grinnell for many years and ended his career in security at Claxton Poultry in October when he became ill.James is preceded in death by his parents, Eual and Kathleen Williams; and his grandsons, Drew Williams and Derrick Spivy.Survivors: wife of 48 years, Ida (Smith) Williams; sister, Sara (Walter) Lewis of Statesboro, Ga.; two sons, Chris (Shae) Williams and Scott Williams, all of Statesboro, Ga.; daughters, Jo Lynn (Brad) Anderson of North Little Rock, Ark.; Crystal Corbin and Terri (Robby) Bailey of Statesboro, Ga.; six grandchildren, Madison Williams, Elliot Anderson, Sonya Ramsey, Jules Lee, Courtney Bailey and Caitlynn Bailey; nieces and nephews, Cindy (Clark) Bowers and Tommy and Randy Lewis, all of Statesboro, Ga.The family wishes to thank the staff of Regency SouthernCare Hospice for their loving care, allowing James to pass in peace and comfort.Social-distancing will be observed during the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masks are not required, but highly recommended.Visitation: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.Memorial service: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.Remembrances: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regency SouthernCare Hospice, 325 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.(912) 739-3338; www.nesmithfuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, December 21, 2021

