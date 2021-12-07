Obituary - Jackson Scott Hodgin

Jackson Scott Hodgin of Statesboro, Georgia, born April 21st, 2003, passed away peacefully December 2nd, 2021.He was a graduate of Statesboro High School and a freshman at Georgia Southern University.Jackson was known for his kindness, compassion and love for his friends and family.He was blessed with natural musical ability and drew great pleasure from playing the piano.Jackson is survived by his father, Scott Hodgin; mother, Mary Beth Hodgin; two siblings, Asher and Tessa Hodgin; his grandparents, Jay and Brenda Hodgin of Thomson, Georgia; and Tim and Donna Campbell of Twin City, Georgia; great-grandparents, Jay and Rita Hodgin of Thomson, Georgia; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and a special family friend, Carey Cassedy.In honor of Jackson’s passion for music and his Pladd Dot friends, his family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, to: Pladd Dot Music, 38 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.A private family memorial service is being held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 7th, 2021, in the chapel at Deal Funeral Directors.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 7, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



