Obituary - Jackie Lawrence Dickerson

Jackie Lawrence Dickerson, 79, of Brooklet, Georgia, passed away on May 28th, 2023.

He was born March 13, 1944, in Bulloch County, Georgia.

He was known to his family and friends as Jack or Big Jack.

Jack was a graduate of Savannah High School in 1962.

He served in the Army National Guard for six years during the Vietnam War.

After his service, he began his employment as a pipefitter welder at American Cyanamid/Kerr McGee for many years until his retirement.

He was married to his wife Mary "Peggy" Davis Dickerson for 50 years.

In the past, he was a member of the Masonic Lodge and the Statesboro Shrine Club and was most currently a member of the Bonded Brothers of the Bluegrass.

He loved his motorcycle brothers, bluegrass friends and deeply loved his family.

Jack is survived by his wife, Peggy; his daughter, Angie, and husband, Felix of Savannah; grandson, Dakota; his son, Michael, and wife, Renee of Brooklet; granddaughters, Sidney and Emma; and great-grandson, Hunter; his son, Danny, and wife, Kelli of Brooklet; grandsons, Corbin, Walker and Montgomery; and his sister, Peggie Nash. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews.

A family and friends' service will be held to celebrate Jack’s life and his service to his country on August 5th at Jack’s Bar (his residence) at 5 p.m.

Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Dickerson family.





Statesboro Herald, July 25, 2023

