Obituary - Jack L. Bunton

Jack L. Bunton, age 85, went to be with the Savior he cherished on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Memorial Health in Savannah, Georgia.Jack was born in Ridgeland, South Carolina, on August 26, 1935, to Ivy Leonard and Gertrude Heape Bunton.He married the love of his life, June Beckwith, in 1956 and that love continued for the next 64 years.Jack was a born-again Christian and attended Southside Baptist Church in Savannah.Unlike a lot of folks, Jack enjoyed his work. He installed telephone systems and whether the job was small or as in later years, huge company systems, he took pride in his work.Jack took just as much pleasure in play. He was involved in the Savannah Men's Softball League for many years and could swing a bat right up to the end. In 2001, Jack was inducted into The Savannah Softball Hall of Fame.Woodworking also became a passion and if you ever visited his shop, you knew his handiwork was done with love. But as much as he loved to work and to play, his family meant everything to him, especially his grandchildren.Mr. Bunton is preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, Marshall Gruber; and his brother, Billy Bunton.He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife, June; and his other close loved ones that include: Cheryl Waters, Susan Bunton, Robin Bonner (Fred), Melanie Matzen (Paul), Shannon Elmgren, Erin Wells (Charles), Corey Gillenwater (Melissa), Trey Bonner, Clint Gillenwater, Chelsea Matzen, Zachary Matzen, Peyton Elmgren, Jackson O'Donnell, Emerson Elmgren, Henry Wells, James Gillenwater, Luke Gillenwater, Hadleigh Matzen and Cora Cowart. Also, left cherishing their memories together are his sister, Shirley Parker; his sisters-in-law, Myrtice Bunton and Peggy Sells; and his brothers-in-law, John Jones and Tommy Jones.A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Leefield Corinth Church Cemetery, Brooklet, Georgia, with Elder Jake Futch officiating.Statesboro Herald, October 22, 2020




