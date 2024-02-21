Obituary - Jack Kevin Spence

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Jack Kevin Spence, age 60, died on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County and a 1982 graduate of Portal High School.

After graduating, Kevin pursued his passion for basketball by signing a scholarship to play at Florida Junior College in Jacksonville. The team achieved notable success, reaching the state finals.

Kevin planned to study education and become a basketball coach. However, Kevin faced a personal tragedy during his freshman year when he lost his parents. Following the advice of his older brother, Alan, Kevin returned home to start working.

In 1988, Kevin joined Howard Lumber Company, where he found fulfillment as a lumber salesman. Over the past 30-plus years, he not only excelled in his profession, but has also cultivated lasting friendships. Kevin cherished the camaraderie he built with others throughout his career. He often shared with his business associates that he was the proud recipient of a PHD ... Portal High Diploma.

Kevin was a member of First United Methodist Church of Statesboro.

Kevin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Kevin delighted in spending time with his grandson, Jack Ainsworth. His favorite daily ritual involved taking Baby Jack to school each morning.

Additionally, Kevin enjoyed leisure activities such as golfing -- especially with his Swing Easy golf group -- and fishing. He was an avid supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs during football season and passionately cheered on the Portal Panthers during basketball season.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Dot Spence.

Surviving are his wife, Kelly Brack Spence; children, Jade Ainsworth (Justin), Brant Smith and Brennen Smith; grandson, Jack Ainsworth; brothers, Alan (Beth) Spence and Stacy (Anna) Spence; mother-in-law, Kathy Akins (Stanley); sisters-in-law, Ashley Thompson (Matt) and Paige Dobbs (Johnny); nephews, Forrest Spence, Collin Thompson, Bo Spence, Hayden Spence, Cannon Thompson, John Brinson Dobbs and Haynes Spence; nieces, Page Spence and Logan Dobbs; as well as many aunts, uncles and special cousins.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 22nd, from 5-7 at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be on Friday, February 23rd, at 11 a.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church with Dr. Douglas Fairbanks and Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.

The body will lie in state an hour prior the service.

Interment will be at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Andy Aldred, Jamie Brannen, Barry Evans, Jeffrey Moore, Skeebo Moore, Kyle NeSmith, Stevie Rushing and Barrett Street.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Forest Heights Country Club Swing Easy Golf Group, members of the Clubhouse Thursday Night Supper Club and employees of Howard Lumber.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Portal Middle High School Booster Club, P.O. Box 164, Portal, GA 30450; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 21, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



