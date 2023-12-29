By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Obituary - Irmogene Glover
Deal Funeral Directors
Irmogene Glover

Irmogene Glover, 89, of Savannah, Ga., passed away Thursday, December 28, 2023.

After a long career in banking, she retired from C & S Bank.

Irmogene loved gardening and fishing.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Tim and Mattie Bland; her husband, Joseph Russell Glover; her daughter, Karen Martin; her 17 siblings, her close friends, Carolyn Peloquin and Lynn Deal.

She is survived by her daughter, Susanna Glover; her son-in-law, John Martin; her grandchildren, Jason (Heather), Melissa, Eli (Amber), Colton, Johnna, Ansley and Dalice; her seven great-grandchildren, her close friend, Carol Cramer; her cousin and close friend, Judy Cummings; and her loyal companion and dog, Buddy.

A graveside service will be held Friday, January 5, 2024, at 1 p.m. in the Greenwich Section of Bonaventure Cemetery in Thunderbolt, GA, with the Rev. Larry Stricklin officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.


Statesboro Herald, December 30, 2023

