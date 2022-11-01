Obituary - Herman Petty

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Herman Petty, age 68, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Herman was born in Dublin and was the son of the late Marvin and Flossie Townsend Petty.He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and lived in Bulloch County for over 30 years, where he owned and operated Herman’s Maintenance Service until his retirement.Herman was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all who knew him.He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, Robert, Eddie and Eugene Petty and Fred and John Smith.Surviving are his daughter, Kalia Cummings; grandchildren, Katelyn and Nathan Brantley; two sisters, Barbara Ann Sheppard and Geanette Silvers; one brother, Johnny Petty; and several nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.A graveside service, with military honors, and burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 3, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



