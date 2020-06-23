Obituary - Herman E. Johnson and Linda T. Johnson

We celebrate the life of husband and wife Herman and Linda Johnson.Linda passed away on March 25, 2020. Her life filled with the joy of raising five children, Linda left to prepare heaven for her husband, Herman, to join her just a few weeks later.Born December 11, 1944, in Bronx, N.Y., Linda graduated from Monroe High School, eventually moving to Titusville, Fla., in 1971, where she would later meet Herman.Linda started her career as a successful runway model and later a designer's model in New York. She was regularly featured in print advertisement and soon found her true calling: caregiver.She was a devoted wife, dedicated mother, kind and loving grandmother and eternal friend. No one was unwelcome in her home and was always met with a hot meal and a comforting soul.Herman was born August 1, 1943, in Meadville, Pa. After attending both Conneaut Lake High School and Harbor Creek High School, Herman served honorably in the United States Army from 1962 to 1965 as an expert rifleman.Herman moved to Titusville in 1968, where he and Linda met and later married.Herman was kind, well-read and lived his life with an open heart and an open mind.His work would take him to nearly every corner of the United States, never missing an opportunity to make a friend by helping a stranger.Often his family would visit, forging lasting memories for a lifetime of happiness.Herman passed on May 16, 2020.Together, he and Linda raised their family and formed a home in Florida until the fall of 1991. After living a short time in New Mexico, the Johnson Family moved back east, settling down in Portal, Ga., where Herman and Linda lived their remaining years surrounded by family and filled with peace and happiness.They are survived, in order of birth, by their children, Joseph Bisulca, Kimberly Bisulca, Jody Trusty, Steven Johnson, Jeniffer Johnston; and 11 amazing grandchildren.The service will be held July 11, 2020, at noon in Statesboro, GA, at Bull and Barrell Restaurant.For more information please contact Herman and Linda’s daughter, Jeniffer Johnston, at (912) 481-0108.Statesboro Herald, June 24, 2020

