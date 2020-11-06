Obituary Herbert Lee “Hub” Powell Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Herbert Lee “Hub” Powell Jr., age 69, died Thursday afternoon in Memorial Medical Center in Savannah following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, a graduate of Statesboro High School Class of 1969, where he excelled in football, and a 1973 graduate of Georgia Southern College, majoring in criminal justice and a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

Hub retired from the Department of Corrections, where he served from 1973 to 2004 as a chief probation officer with the Ogeechee Circuit.

He was a member and past president of the Downtown Rotary Club of Statesboro and a Paul Harris Fellow.

Hub was a member of the Statesboro First United Methodist Church, where he served on the Finance Committee and other committees of the church and was a member of the Pathfinders Sunday School Class.

Hub enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends at the Coast, where he was a member of the St. Catherine’s Sports Fishing Club.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Eunice Hudson Powell and Herbert Lee Powell Sr.; and his brother, Dr. Hudson J. Powell Sr.

Survivors are his wife of 47 years, Cissy Jones Powell of Statesboro; three sons and daughters-in-law, Brad and Alison Powell, Wes and Cobie Powell of Statesboro, Jeff and Maria Powell of Richmond Hill, Ga.; sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Anthony Waters of Statesboro; and sister-in-law, Pam Powell of Statesboro; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dale and Jenny Jones of Statesboro, Ga.; granddaughters, Mary Mac and Emme Powell, Sutton and Gracen Powell, Maggie Powell; nephews, Will, and his wife, Peyton Powell; John Powell; niece, Alison Powell McNeill, and husband, John, all of Atlanta, Ga.; Loy and Lee Waters of Statesboro and Kevin and his wife, Ashley Jones, of Brunswick; and Chris Jones of Atlanta, Ga.

Two services will be open to the public. The first service will be Saturday, November 7, at 10 a.m. graveside in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the second service, a memorial service, following at 11:30 a.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Scott Hagan and the Rev. Jimmy Cason officiating.

You may also choose to view online. The graveside service may be seen at www.dealfuneraldirectors.com and the memorial service at the church can be seen at www.statesborofirst.com/live.

The family would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff that cared for Hub during the past year.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2048, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, November 7, 2020

