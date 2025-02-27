Obituary - Herbert "Herb" O’Keefe

Herbert "Herb" O’Keefe, beloved father, grandfather, brother, lifelong Catholic and educator, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on February 22, 2025, surrounded by his loving family at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga. Born on May 7, 1937, in Savannah, Georgia, he was the son of the late Herbert O’Keefe Sr. and Tommye Lou Anderson.

Herb graduated from Benedictine Military High School in 1955, where he made lifelong friendships. He joined the United States Navy at age 18, where he served on the aircraft carrier U.S. Lexington for two years before continuing his education at the University of Georgia, where he earned his bachelor's in 1961 and master's in accounting in 1967.

Herb was the recipient of the Gold Key from the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants for the highest grade on the CPA examination in 1966.

Herb was set up on a blind date by friends with Kaye Bruggeman and they fell in love and were married on March 16, 1969, in Savannah.

He earned his Ph.D. in accounting from Georgia State University in 1974.

His passion for education led him to a fulfilling 20-year career as a professor at Georgia Southern University, where he inspired countless students and colleagues with his knowledge and dedication.

Herb was a Scoutmaster of Troop 332, a season ticket holder to Georgia Southern football and an active member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Statesboro, Ga.

He enjoyed playing basketball with his children and attending their sporting events.

In 1999, Kaye and Herb moved to Colonels Island, Ga., to live their dream on the river.

In his retirement, Herb served as the interim chief financial officer and consultant at Terminal Investment and an advisory board member of Crider Foods with his lifelong friends, Randy Booker and Billy Crider.

Herb was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Kaye O’Keefe; parents, Herbert O’Keefe Sr. and Tommye Lou Anderson; as well as his sister, DiAnne Carter.

He is survived by his three children, Sean O’Keefe (Melissa) of Grayson, Ga.; Kevin O’Keefe (Jennifer) of Dunwoody, Ga.; Kathleen Giesbrecht (Travis) of Kingsland, Ga.; an adored sister, Harriette Waldhour (Louis); and six grandchildren, Conor, Mia, Bowen, Barrett, Colin and Blake.

Herbert’s legacy will be carried on by his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched through his wisdom, kindness and unwavering dedication to learning.

A graveside service to honor and celebrate his life will be held Saturday, March 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery, presided by Father Joe Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Benedictine Military School in Savannah, GA.

Herb will be deeply missed but forever remembered in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

Carter Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 27, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







