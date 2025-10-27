Obituary - Henry Sikes

Henry Sikes, age 94, passed away on October 17, 2025, at Effingham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on April 18, 1931, and was a native of Bulloch County.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army following high school and later became a successful business owner, operating his own stucco and plaster masonry company.

Henry was a member of Believer’s Church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and dove hunting.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley Sikes and Queen Elizabeth Rewis Sikes; his wife, June Joiner Sikes; his sister, Rae Williams; and a grandson, Dustin Hudson.

Henry is survived by two daughters, Sharon Kritzinger (Hercules) of Savannah, Georgia; and Shirley Kuvelas (Jack) of Murrieta, California; grandchildren, Chad McDaniel, Jason McDaniel and Amy Hudson; and nephews, Ken Williams, Stevie Williams and Jerry Williams.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 1st, from 10 a.m. until noon at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 28, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.