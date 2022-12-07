Obituary - Henriann Deal Robertson

Henriann Deal Robertson, 73, passed away Tuesday, December 6, at her residence.She was the daughter of Henry Walden and Grace Riggs Deal.She was a school teacher for many years in Columbia, South Carolina.Her passion was watching the children she taught grow and learn.Henriann enjoyed gardening and cooking.Every summer she traveled to Edistro Beach, which she looked forward to every year. She also loved to grow flowers and watch butterflies.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Derrick Deal.Surviving are her husband, Frank Robertson; her son, Shane Gray Robertson; grandchildren, Jakob Robertson, Aaron Robertson and Ethan Robertson; brother, Raymond Deal (Kathy); sisters, Shellie Elaine Waring (Brandon), and their son, Jeffery Strange; Denise Wilkinson (David); and several nieces and nephews.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 8, 2022

