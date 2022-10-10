Obituary - Grace Lanier Bacon

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Grace Lanier Bacon, age 82, born January 13, 1940, the daughter of Benjamin and Alexa Lanier of Jenkins County, passed peacefully October 9, 2022, at Southern Manor Retirement Inn in Statesboro, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Larry Lanier; and her husband, Raymond H. Bacon.Grace is survived by three daughters, Joy Hendrix Sawyer (Joel McCarthy) of Statesboro, Georgia; Angel Bacon Shinn (Brian) of Monroe, Georgia; and Merry Tyson Bacon (Marie) of Macon, Georgia; five grandchildren, Holly Sawyer, Heidi Sawyer, Haven Sawyer of Statesboro, Harrison Shinn and Hamilton Shinn of Monroe, Georgia; one niece, Michelle Lanier Parker (Kim) of Statesboro; two nephews, Benjy Lanier of Saint Augustine and Bryan Lanier (Trish) of Millen; many cousins and friends and her cat, Tang, who will miss her.Grace graduated from Jenkins County High School in 1957 and received a master’s degree in education from Georgia Southern.The family will have a private service.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Southern Manor, 1532 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; the Alzheimer’s Foundation or the humane society.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 10, 2022

