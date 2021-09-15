Obituary - Grace “Gigi” Faille

Grace “Gigi” Faille, 83, a former executive secretary for General Electric Medical Systems, passed away on Sept 12, 2021, at Holly Hills Nursing Home in Valdosta, Ga., after battling metastatic breast cancer.Gigi was a former member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, a church she loved dearly, where she enjoyed many great friendships.She enjoyed her animals, watching birds in her bird feeders and just being with people. She especially loved her children and grandchildren.Grace is preceded in death by her father, Harold “Pappy” Faille, and Elizabeth Howard Faille, who were married for 76 years.Gigi is survived by her loving family of two sons, Donald J. Way (Ilse) and Devin A. Schultz (Susie); and her beloved grandchildren, Kyle Way, Kayla Way, Avery Schultz, Nikki Witherspoon (Joel) and Noah Schultz.Grace elected to be cremated and her remains will be placed by her family, but no formal memorial service is planned.Since her battle was with cancer, any memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society in her name.Her final request in life was that every day you make five people smile, enjoy a good piece of chocolate and laugh at something really silly!Statesboro Herald, September 16, 2021

