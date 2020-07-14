Obituary - Gloria Helen Ellis

Gloria Helen Ellis, 85, of Brunswick, departed this life Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence.A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.Born December 23, 1934, in Brooklet, Georgia, to the late William Lee and Bernice Wilson McElveen, she attended Georgia Baptist and became a registered nurse.While in nursing school, she met her future husband, the late Dr. Ralph G. Ellis Jr. She was also a homemaker raising three children.Mrs. Ellis had been a resident of Glynn County since 1978 and was a member of First Baptist Church of Brunswick. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working in her yard.Survivors include her children, Grier Ellis and wife, Jennifer, of Callahan, Fla.; Lynne Ellis of Brunswick and Steven Ellis and wife, Chun, of Los Gatos, Calif.; two grandchildren, Griffin Ellis and Preston Ellis; a sister, Laurie McLaughlin of Pensacola, Fla.; and a brother, Eugene “Mac” McElveen of Screven, Ga.The family will receive friends Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the memorial hour at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.www.edomillerandsons.com.Statesboro Herald, July 15, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



