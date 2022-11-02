Obituary - Glenn Andrew “Andy” Hickman

Glenn Andrew “Andy” Hickman, 67, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.He was born in Metter, Ga., and the son of William Rhett and Pauline Berry Hickman Sr.He loved hunting, fishing, tending cattle on the family farm and gardening.He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and loved to spend time with the Lord by reading his Bible.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Kay Johnson Hickman.Surviving are his daughters, Dana Hickman Bridges of Metter, Ga.; and Amy Hickman Scott (Robbie) of Brooklet, Ga.; grandchildren, Carleigh Bridges, Sophie Fulmer, Remington Fulmer, Olivia Scott and Thomas Scott; brother, Billy Hickman (Jo Ann); several nephews and great-nephews.Visitation will be held Monday, November 7, 2022, from noon until 1 p.m. at Lake Primitive Baptist Church in Metter, Ga.The graveside service will be private.Pallbearers will be Rusty Hickman, Rhett Hickman, William Hickman, Carson Hickman, John Bacon and Glenn Berry.In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances to New Beginnings in Christ, 113 Augusta Road, Garfield, GA 30425.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hook Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 3, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



