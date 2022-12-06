Obituary - Gerald “Danny” Bevill

Statesboro, Ga. — Gerald “Danny” Bevill, age 80, passed away peacefully in his home on December 1,2022. Danny was the baby boy of the family born on January 22, 1942, to Gilbert and Neta Bevill. He and his twin sisters, Bonnie and Connie, helped their mother deliver daily and Sunday papers before going to school. He continued to delivery papers even after he was married. He graduated from Robert W Groves High School, in Garden City, GA.

In 1962 Danny married the love of his life, Annette. They were married for 60 years. They moved to Effingham County in 1979, where they raised their two sons Johnny and Lynn. Danny drove a dump truck for Ted Romine, then later went to work for Bonner Sheet Metal, Delta Metals and Metalcraft. Danny made the move and chose the career path in HVAC. He attended HVAC classes and worked for Coastal Air Conditioning. He later worked his way up the ladder to a supervisor position with Trussel HVAC and worked with them until an auto accident forced him to retire.

After retiring Danny and Annette moved to Elloree, SC on Lake Marion. Throughout their life together they loved riding horses, camping, fishing, hunting, and riding their motorcycles. They loved the lake life, being on the lake catfishing, going for boat rides and swimming. Danny was an avid deer hunter, known to many as “Coonhound”.

Danny was a great cook. His specialties were Boston butts, grilled chicken and an awesome catfish stew. While Annette worked, Danny spent his days cooking, cleaning, and goofing off with his favorite sidekick, Buddy Morgan.

When Danny’s health started failing and they needed to be closer to family, they moved to Bulloch County next to their longtime friends, Ricky and Linda Sellers. Danny loved spending time outdoors with his beloved beagle Crackerjack.

Danny is preceded in death by his dad, Gilbert Bevill, his mother, Neta Bell Bevill aka Mom. His brothers Bobby Josey, Johnny Josey, Carl Josey, Skip Josey and Steve Bevill. Sisters, Marzie Josey Brodie and Connie Bevill, several nieces, nephews and his beloved beagle Crackerjack.

Danny is survived by his wife Annette, his sons Lynn Bevill of Brooklet (Pam Padgett of Rincon), GA, Johnny Bevill (Susan) of Newnan, GA. Grandchildren Keith Bevill, of Savannah, GA. Katherine Bevill (Tim Mauck) of Brooklet, GA. Brooke Bevill, Addison Bevill, Great granddaughter Sereniti Bevill all of Newnan, GA. Sister, Bonnie Bevill, of Portwenworth, GA. Several nieces and nephews. His extended family Linda and Ricky Sellers, adopted daughters, Cheri Lance, Bambi Miller and Holli Sellers and their families. His beloved dog Remi who was always protective and possessive of her daddy, and an immeasurable amount of friends.

A visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Roger Browher and Dr. Tony Lambert officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd. Staten Island, NY 10306 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, December 3, 2022

