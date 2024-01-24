Obituary - George F. Carter III

STATESBORO, Ga. -- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, George F. Carter III, who passed away unexpectedly at home on January 18, 2024, almost two weeks after his 42nd birthday.

Born in Savannah, Ga., on January 6th, 1982, to George F. Carter Jr. and Cheryl Ann Hancock, both of whom preceded him in death.

Frank is survived by four sisters, Rebecca Swindol (Terry) of Clayton, N.C.; Frankie Sizemore (Jimmy) of Evans, Ga.; Jackie Carter of Statesboro, Ga.; and Amanda Hall (Corey) of Guyton, Ga.; and one brother, Brian Carter (Kimberly) of Colbert, Ga.

George went by several names in his lifetime. Frank, Little Frank and Frank the Tank were just a few, but the one he was most proud of was Uncle Franko.

His three nieces, Sarah and Emily Carter of Colbert, Ga.; and Grace Hall of Guyton, Ga., meant the world to him.

Franko was a light-hearted old soul who enjoyed making people feel loved.

His favorite things were his cat, Fitz; fishing, cooking, tending to his plants, watching golf -- the Masters tournament being a huge part of his life and favorite -- and all Georgia Southern sports.

In the fall if he was home, you would find him outside of his apartment waving to the Georgia Southern football team as they rode by in the school buses in route to a home game.

When he was younger, he loved nothing more than hanging out with a few good friends or catching a football game under the lights on a Friday night. As he grew older, he enjoyed spending time fishing with just about anyone who wanted to go or sharing a meal he prepared.

In 2000, after graduating from Beach High School in Savannah, Ga., Frank moved to the Statesboro area, where he held several construction and restaurant jobs. At the time of his death, he was working at WL Plastics, but a huge part of his professional life, he was a cook at Shane’s Rib Shack, where he called many of his co-workers there friend.

Frank was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Rest in peace, Franko. You will be forever in our hearts.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, January 26, 2024, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.

The funeral service will follow the visitation in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Pastor Justin Click officiating. The graveside service and burial will be Friday at 3 p.m. at West View Cemetery in Wrightsville, Georgia.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Sizemore, Rob Stavely, Corey Hall, Nathan Field, Christopher Stracuzza and Brandon Davis.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that a tree be planted in Frank’s memory at www.plantatree.fs.usda.gov.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, January 25, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



