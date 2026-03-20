Obituary - Geneva Stephens

Geneva Stephens of Eatonton, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16th, 2026.

Throughout her 101 years of life, Geneva was extraordinary in everything she did. She was born in Claxton in 1924 to her parents, Frank and Annie Lanier Fields. She was only a young child when the Great Depression hit in 1929. There were many times that she did not have it easy, but through any hardships, never changed who she was as a person: faithful, kind and devoted to her family and friends.

After graduating from high school, Geneva married her husband, J.A. Stephens, and created a lasting legacy and family throughout the state of Georgia.

Geneva cared so deeply and had so much love for her husband, family, friends and neighbors. She lost the love of her life, J.A., in her 40s, and from that point on, turned all of her love to her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and then finally her great-great-grandkids.

She deeply loved her home in Register and lived there until she could no longer live on her own. Her house still stands proudly on Pecan Alley facing the main road in Register.

She attended Register Baptist Church and loved that church with all of her heart. The only place she might have loved more than her church was Kmart in Statesboro, where she worked faithfully for many decades.

She supported a family of four during her lengthy time at Kmart and always gave her children everything they needed to survive and exceed in life.

Her beloved children, Randy, Allen and Diane, were her whole world, and all spoke so highly of how great of a mother and woman she was.

Throughout her life, Geneva experienced so much loss, seeing her husband, two of her children and several other family members pass before her, but no tragedy could bring her incredible spirit down.

She had the most infectious laughs and would sit and tell stories from her past, but would never be able to finish them because she couldn’t stop laughing. She would then hop to a different story and before you knew it, you listened to tall tales and memories from the 60s. She would carry on and on and crack up not only the room, but herself, too.

She enjoyed conversing with those she loved more than anything, most often with her favorite apple pie and afternoon coffee. Geneva left a mark on everyone she met: from doctors, to housekeepers, to waiters and most of all those closest to her. You ask anyone that met her and the two things they would say are: She is so funny and she loves her family.

A lot changes in 101 years: presidents, houses, cars, populations, but the one thing that stayed the same from 1924 until 2026 was the incredible person that Geneva Stephens was. The best part is the stories she told, and the person she was will always be with us.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, “J.A.” Stephens; son, Alan Stephens; a daughter, Diane Stephens Olliff; a grandson, Frank Olliff; sister, Willene Beasley; brothers, Gene Fields, Herman Fields, Foy Fields and Ruben Fields; a daughter-in-law, Sherri Ware Stephens; stepsisters, Thelma and Mary Fields.

Surviving is her son, Randy Stephens of Eatonton; daughter-in-law, Nancy Stephens of Claxton; sister, Freida Bulloch of Manchester; grandchildren, Lori Schifani, Angela Bird (John Simmons), Ja Stephens (Jayna), Allison Strickland (Walt), Ben Stephens and Caroline Hunter (Loyd); great-grandchildren, Rooks Bird (Ashton), Reid Bird (Molly), Rance Bird (Katie), Sophie Strickland, Catherine Stephens, Wade Strickland, Caroline Sills, Caitlin Sills, Jake Schifani and Ashton Schifani; great-great-grandchildren, Banks, Turner, Tyce, John D., Brinson and Rexley.

The funeral service will be held 3 o’clock in the afternoon on Monday, March 23, at Register Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 o’clock at the church on Monday.

Interment will be in Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 21, 2026

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