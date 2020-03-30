Obituary - Gary H. Morris

Gary H. Morris, 62, of Brooklet, died Sunday afternoon, March 29, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Born in Bulloch County, Gary was the son of James Harmon Morris and Shirley J Morris.Gary was a 1976 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. He was a Christian and a former member of Red Hill Primitive Baptist Church.Gary owned and operated Gary Morris Construction and was known for his gentle nature and loving heart. He was a very giving person and loved his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren dearly.In addition to his father, Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gary and Annie Ruth Jordan and Harmon and Ida Morris.Surviving are his wife, Patty Roberts Morris of Brooklet; a son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Valerie Morris of Statesboro; his mother, Shirley Jordan Morris of Brooklet; two grandchildren, Kate and Lindsay Morris of Statesboro; several special friends that he thought dearly of and loved as family, including Randy Knight and his wife, Robin, of Brooklet; Bobby Knight of Statesboro; Terri Beasley of Statesboro; and many others, including several nieces and nephews.A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 11 o’clock in the morning at the graveside in Lanes Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.All social distancing and CDC requirements will be in place.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 31, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



