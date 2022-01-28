Obituary - Gary Cleon Oglesby

Gary Cleon Oglesby, age 75, passed away peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro on Friday, Jan 28, 2022.Gary was born Nov 15, 1946, to Ruby and Cleon Oglesby.He was a graduate of Claxton High School in 1964. He served his country in the Vietnam War.He married his childhood sweetheart, Pat, on March 12, 1966, and went on to attend Georgia Southern College and received his Bachelor of Science in criminal justice in 1979.Gary retired from the Georgia State Patrol after serving over 20 years.He enjoyed spending time with his family, cruising in his classic cars, fishing and serving his community.Gary was a member of Bulloch Bass Club, the Southern Cruisers Car Club, Alee Temple Shriners, Alee Temple Mobile Unit Car Club, the Sylvania Masonic Lodge and was a GA BASS Federation director for many years.He was a very active member in his community and will be greatly missed.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pat; his daughter, Shay (Dan) Foreman of Statesboro; a sister, Dale Williams of Alma, Ga.; granddaughters, Brittany Foreman of Searcy, Ark.; Kaisee Macneir of Varnville, S.C.; grandsons, Christopher and Leland Foreman of Statesboro, Ga.; a great-grandson and his 4-legged fur baby, Bella; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by several family members.Visitation will be Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 10 a.m. until noon at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, with a service at noon in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. There will be a private burial at Veterans Memorial Gardens in Glennville, Ga.The family will receive food and visitors at their home Sunday and Monday.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 29, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



