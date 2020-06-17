Obituary - Gage Dyches

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Gage Dyches, age 14, in the early morning of June 16th, 2020, became our guardian angel at Memorial Health in Savannah.Gage was born on June 27th, 2005. Gage would have been a sophomore in the fall of this year at Southeast Bulloch High School.He loved working on cars, trucks, ATVs or anything with a motor and had since an early age. Gage was driving a 4-wheeler at 3 years old, a stick-shift Mustang at age 14 in less than 10 minutes while studying for his learners permit, and could take broken parts and pieces and make running machines out of them.He loved riding with his dad in their Bronco and singing and listening to country music. His friends say he “was the best friend you could ever ask for and no matter what, he always had their back.” His smile and deep laugh was worth a million dollars and he was truly a bright light in a dark room.Aside from his love of cars, he was an avid fisherman, enjoyed playing pool, bowling, playing guitar, watching Dukes of Hazzard and shooting skeet. He excelled in school as an honor student, as most of that came naturally to him, and was a very well-mannered young man.Gage was preceded in death by his maternal stepgrandmother, Gloria Webster; his maternal great-grandfather, Edwin Jordan; his maternal great-grandparents, William “Billy” and Alva Webster; his paternal great-grandparents, David Lee Dyches and Jannie Mae Mobley Dyches and Herschel and Betty Bohannon; and a paternal uncle, Ashly A. Dyches “Ralph”.Surviving are his parents, Joseph Damian and Dacia Jade Dyches of Statesboro; a brother, Cain Dyches of Statesboro; his maternal grandparents, Jade and Andrew Hendrix of Statesboro and Tony Webster of Matoaca, Virginia; his paternal grandparents, Jimmy Lee Dyches (Kelli) of Dover and Hollie Ann Sparks of Bamberg, S.C.; his maternal great-grandparents, Kell and Lineve B. Long of Statesboro and Nancy Jordan of Pembroke; his aunts and uncles, Trent and Sarah Webster of Florida, Jeffrey Webster of Virginia, Angela Webster of Virginia, Leah and Rodney Womack of Virginia and Eric Webster and Destiny of Virginia, Jason and Jennifer Dyches of Statesboro, Jeremy Dyches of Statesboro, Miranda Dyches of South Carolina, Jimmy Lee Dyches of Dover, Jordan Dyches of Dover and Christy Sammons of Georgia. Many other extended family members also survive.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the Hendrix Hill Cemetery, 410 Ralph G. Hendrix Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Anyone attending the visitation or service is requested to be dressed casual, as Gage would dress.Pallbearers will be Zack Wilkerson, Cam Owsley, Jordan Webster, Dalton Shuman, Mason Brown and Jake Mallard.Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Lee Dyches, Jordan Ray Dyches, Will Shuman, Lucas Shuman, Camden McClung, Ashley Wilkerson, Taylor Webster, Matthew Hendrix and Kristen Hendrix.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County, 715 Northside Drive East #5, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 18, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



