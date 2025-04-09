Obituary - Franklin Durrell Rushing

Franklin Durrell Rushing, 88, of Register, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 9th, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on March 19, 1937, to Clarence Durrell Rushing and Maggie Lanier Rushing, Franklin grew up near the Nevils community on his family’s farm, a place that shaped his values, work ethic and deep love for the land and for family.

Franklin attended Nevils High School, where he met and fell in love with Wylene NeSmith. They graduated, and together, they attended Georgia Teachers College, where Franklin played basketball and built the foundation for a life of devotion, partnership and joy. He and Wylene married on February 17, 1957, and built their home beside his childhood house on the family farm, a place that remained central to their lives and to the generations that followed.

Their loving union brought forth three children, Robin (Suzanne) Rushing, Mark (Michelle) Rushing and Pam (Charley) Cromley. Franklin’s pride in his family only grew as he welcomed five grandchildren, Kelly (Ricky) Mincey, Shannon Rushing, Christopher Rushing, Ashley (John) Douglas and Sam (Madison) Cromley; and seven great-grandchildren, Miles, Ella, Aizen, John Knox, Maggie, Daniel and Patrick.

Franklin’s dedication to his church was unwavering. He sang in the choir with passion, lifting his hands in praise and worship, and was a faithful presence at every gathering. Whether singing or serving, you could always count on him, in his apron at the church sink, making sure every dish was clean and every item put back in its place.

Throughout his life, Franklin worked with his hands and his heart. He farmed the land he loved, worked construction and eventually retired as the maintenance foreman for Bulloch County. Known for keeping every piece of equipment in top condition, he took pride in his work and in helping to maintain the roads of his home county.

A true jack-of-all-trades, Franklin could fix anything, from large engines to lawnmowers. He fine-tuned his Snapper lawnmower so well, it won the races against his brother-in-law’s Snapper every time.

He found joy in the outdoors: fishing, growing gardens and especially cutting wood with his sons. He loved the warmth of a fireplace or wood stove and he cherished occasional beach trips on Tybee with his young family. Monthly dinners at his mother Maggie’s home were sacred, a time for food, fellowship,and the sharing of stories and love.

Even in retirement, Franklin didn’t slow down. He was always lending a hand: mowing, fixing, gardening or restoring discarded treasures with Wylene, whose sewing talents paired perfectly with his mechanical touch. Together, they turned what others overlooked into something useful and cherished.

When his health began to decline, Franklin’s spirit did not. With Wylene’s help, he would still get into the car to go visit the people who brought him the greatest joy, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the light of his life, and he never missed a chance to be present with them, to love them and to let them know it.

Franklin is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Wylene NeSmith Rushing; his children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Rean Rushing; brother-in-law, Willie (Joyce) NeSmith; sister-in-law, Sandra Boswell; and many extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Oneal (Mary) Rushing and James Rushing; his sister, Mary (Ed) Wynn; and brother-in-law, Eudene (Melva) NeSmith.

Franklin leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, hard work and generosity. He was the heart of his family, a servant to his community and church and a man of deep devotion.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025, at Nevils Crossroads Church from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Rogers officiating. Interment will be in Nevils Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Mincey, Christopher Rushing, John Douglas, Jimmy Rushing, David Pollard and Jacob Wynn.

The family would like to thank the staff of Regency SouthernCare Hospice for the compassion and care they provided to Franklin during his illness.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nevils Crossroads Church, 3851 Nevils-Groveland Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2025

