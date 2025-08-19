Obituary - Frank (Francis) Cielocha

Frank (Francis) Cielocha passed away peacefully on August 16, 2025. Born in 1934 to John and Martha Cielocha in the city of Chicago, he was one of 13 children.

He married the love of his life, Judy, in 1960 and shared 63 years of love before her passing in 2023.

Frank was a lance corporal in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He was also a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus and served as a fourth-degree knight and a grand knight.

At 62 years old, he received a bachelor’s in social work from Benedictine College.

To be closer to his great-grandchildren, he made the move to Savannah, Ga., in 2013 and eventually moved to Statesboro, Ga., where he lived out the rest of his life with his nine chickens.

He never lost his love of the Chicago Bears and the Chicago White Sox. He became an avid Georgia Bulldogs football fan when he moved to Georgia.

One of his greatest accomplishments was surviving the raising of four girls, including teaching them all how to drive in the windy, snowy Chicago weather.

He was a master prankster and loved fooling his daughters, especially on April Fool’s Day.

He was a man of unlimited patience, a joyful spirit, an unending amount of kindness and an unwavering love for God and his church.

His many hats for all occasions will be one of the best memories for all that knew him.

Frank is preceded in death by the love of his life, Judy Cielocha (Reich); his parents, John and Martha Cielcoha; his 12 brothers and sisters and his son-in-law, Rick Wozniak.

Carrying on his legacy are his four daughters, Deborah Wozniak, Geneva, Ill.; Sharon (Charles) Draeger, Statesboro, Ga.; Lynn (Robert) Holmberg, West Dundee, Ill.; and Cynthia (Fred) Muller, Carol Stream, Ill. He loved all of his grandchildren, Kyle (Audrey) Malin, Kathryn (Rich) Hibbard, Constance (Travis) Smallegan, Maggie (Matt Winkleman) Muller and Nicole (Brett) Bialek.

Frank was known as dziadek (grandpa in Polish) and was also adored by his seven great-grandchildren, Charlie, Anna, Makenli, Edwin, Calhan, Jude and Emmett.

The funeral arrangements have been made through Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia.

A visitation will be held Thursday, August 21, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Statesboro, with a mass immediately following at 11 a.m.

A luncheon and fellowship will be held immediately after the mass in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Matthew Catholic Church and Newman Center, 221 John Paul Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.

