Obituary - Frank Andrew Taylor III

STATESBORO, Ga. –- Frank Andrew Taylor III died on July 30, 2020, at the end of 74 years of a life well-lived. May he rest in the joy and peace of the Lord's loving kindness and bounty.He was laid to rest July 31 according to the Bahá'í customs. His grave is in Eastside Cemetery, Statesboro, Georgia.His final five years were a slow giving up of his physical abilities and his memory, but never of his happy and gracious personality. He will live on in the memory of those who loved him and of those whom he loved and encompassed into his heart and family.Frank was a man of integrity and commitment. The daily example of his life leaves a family to grieve his loss and to be profoundly grateful for how his presence enriched their lives.His graveside services was conducted by his family and friends. He was eulogized by his stepson, Joe Goldstein, who acknowledged all those who could not attend his burial because of time, distance and pandemic precautions.He was a dedicated and talented educator for many years and touched the lives of students and co-workers in small towns and several big cities, both public and private schools, from the Sea Islands of South Carolina to the yellow school buses in the snow in the mountains of North Carolina. His first teaching job was in Aiken, South Carolina, during the racial integration of schools there. Afterwards, he served schools in Maracaibo, Venezuela; Birmingham, Alabama; Ruffin, South Carolina; Beaufort, South Carolina, where he implemented the International Baccalaureate Program; South Carolina Center for Teacher Recruitment and lastly in Avery County, North Carolina. Throughout his long career, he taught English, drama, photography and darkroom, anatomy and physiology, and served as both vice principal and principal. As an educator, he was a marvel of generosity, flexibility and adaptability. He will be remembered not only for his hard work and dedication, but also for his obvious joy in teaching.Frank was born April 17, 1946, to Frank Andrew Taylor, Jr. and Dorothy Starr Taylor in Washington, D.C.He was preceded in death by his parents and his second wife, Catherine Pickett Taylor. In 2013, he lost his younger brother, Christopher David Taylor. In 2019, his beloved daughter, Ombra Starr Taylor Sandifer, passed away after a long illness through which she was lovingly cared for by her husband, Russell Sandifer, and her mother, Anna Claire Williams.Frank is survived by his wife of 32 happy years, Dorothy Sharon Haas Taylor; his sister, Dorothy Savasky; her husband, Jack, and her son, Chris; his sister, Rebecca Guritz, her husband, Gary; and her daughters, Hannah and Sarah; his sister-in-law, Mary Taylor; and her son, Chris Taylor Jr.; his wife, Elissa; and their children, Elynn, Theodore and Everly; his son-in-law, Russell Sandifer; and his sons, Noah and Gabriel; and Gabriel's wife, Sabrina. He will be remembered by his stepchildren, Joseph Goldstein, Miriam Goldstein, Benjamin Goldstein and Burkett McInturff, and their spouses and children; his sister-in-law, Linda Pickett Lyerly; and her husband, Neil Lyerly; his uncle, Jim Starr; and aunt, Norma Starr; and Taylor cousins in Tennessee, Virginia and Florida. He shared with Sharon the pride and joy of 11 grandchildren.We thank the Bahá'ís of Statesboro for the friendship and community that enriched his life these last four years. We are grateful for the help given to Sharon, his wife and caregiver, who could not have cared for Frank at home without her son, Joe; his wife, Ana; and other family living close by, and without the support of our dedicated friends, Ricardo Toquica, Nancy Jacobs, Frank Qualls, Sharilon Brinson and others.We wish to extend our love and gratitude to all those who helped in these final days, that is, family, friends and Ogeechee Area Hospice and Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.Statesboro Herald, August 13, 2020




