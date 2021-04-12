Obituary - Foy Lee Cato

Foy Lee Cato, 77, of Mauldin, husband of Patricia Arnette Cato, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, April 11, 2021.Born in Augusta, Ga., he was a son of the late Melvin and Willie Morris Cato. Mr. Cato was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael Cato (Joanne) of Missouri, Michal Blackwell (John) of Mauldin and Mark Cato, also of Mauldin; grandchildren, Elizabeth Bauer (TJ), Adam Cato (Kaitlyn), Benjamin Cato, Catherine Cato, Samuel Cato and Jonathan Boulton; a sister, Sandra Akins (Randy); and a sister-in-law, Debra Cato.Mr. Cato was preceded in death by a son, Aaron; and a brother, Sammy.The family will receive friends on Friday, April 16, 2021, starting at 10:30 a.m. in Altizer Chapel of Calvary Baptist Church.A funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in Altizer Chapel officiated by Pastor Robert Graziano. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.This obituary is courtesy of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory.Statesboro Herald, April 13, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



