Obituary - Fernlea Isabel McMahon

Fernlea Isabel McMahon, 93, died peacefully at home with her family on February 8 in Arlington, Va.Fern lived in Statesboro for 28 years, from 1985 to 2013.She served several years on staff at the Georgia Southern University Museum. Her museum work in support of tourism and hospitality was honored by the Statesboro Convention & Visitors Bureau with the 1993 Community Ambassador Award.She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.She leaves her two daughters, Sharon McMahon of Atlanta and Robin McMahon of Arlington, Va.She was predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Robert F. "Bob" McMahon; and their son, Robert E. McMahon.Survivors also include three grandsons, two granddaughters, three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters.Fern (nee Freitag) was born and grew up in New York City, where she graduated high school at 16. She gave up a college scholarship to help support her family when her father died suddenly.Her early experiences working in NYC corporate offices and later at the Architectural League of New York prepared her for a diverse spectrum of jobs, as Bob’s career moved them to Washington, D.C., metro Virginia, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.They retired to Statesboro in 1985.In the D.C. area, she worked professionally for the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and the Fairfax County Sheriff's Office. In California, she temped for Kelly Services in numerous corporations. In Pennsylvania, she was a consultant for Martel Associates, a national firm in leadership communication.Throughout her life and locations, she volunteered in community, church and civic activities and political causes at the grassroots level.In retirement, she was an avid reader and user of electronic technology.Her final act of service was to donate her body to science at the Georgetown Medical School in Washington, D.C.Statesboro Herald, February 15, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.