Obituary - Faye McBride Montgomery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Faye McBride Montgomery, a beloved wife and mother, passed away in the early hours of January 6, 2023, after a long, brave fight against Alzheimer's disease. She was 77.

Born in Millen, Georgia, to Maude and George McBride, she was one of 11 children.

Faye grew up in Screven County, Georgia. After graduating Screven County High School, she attended Bolen Draughon Business School in Augusta, Georgia, where she met her future husband, Richard Montgomery (captain, retired, USMC).

As a proud military wife and mother, Faye accompanied Richard to various duty stations and served as a substitute elementary school teacher.

Upon his retirement, Faye returned to Sylvania, Georgia, where she worked as the office manager for Dr. Larry Hubbard, DDS.

Prior to the progression of her disease, Faye was actively involved in the First Baptist Church of Sylvania.

She enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Sylvania Garden Club.

She loved spending time with her family and watching her favorite TV show, "Murder, She Wrote."

Faye is survived by her husband, Richard; son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Rick, Mikki and Paisley; siblings, Ottis McBride (Jeannette), Alton McBride (Mildred), Barbara Speering (Randy), Gail Ramsey (Holmes), Wanda McBride and Jerry McBride. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children in memory of Faye Montgomery.



Statesboro Herald, January 10, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



