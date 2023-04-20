Obituary - Faye Elizabeth Anderson Hill

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Faye Elizabeth Anderson Hill died on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Statesboro, Ga., at the age of 99.

Faye was born on October 31, 1923, in Ivanhoe, Ga., and spent most of her early life in Pembroke, Ga. She was the daughter of the late Lattimore Anderson Sr. and the late Ella Waters Anderson.

She attended Bryan County High School in Pembroke, Ga., graduating as salutatorian of her class in 1941, and then enrolled at St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Savannah, Ga., from which she graduated in 1945.

In July 1945, she married 1st Lt. Clemence Harding Hill, U.S. Air Force, from Pennsylvania.

Faye was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps, established during World War II to address the critical nursing shortage.

She worked for 24 years at Bulloch County Hospital and 31 years at Willingway Hospital, retiring at the age of 91.

She was a member of Pembroke First Baptist Church.

Faye was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clemence Hill; her parents, Lattimore and Ella Anderson; her brothers, Heyard Anderson, L.M. Anderson Jr. (Red) and Jack Anderson; her sister, Franceska Sanders; and her grandson, Joseph Hill Silvers.

Her immediate survivors include her three sons, John Howard (Peggy), LaGrange, Ga.; Joseph Alan (Ann), Statesboro, Ga.; and James Gregory (Debbie), Statesboro, Ga.; her sister, Gloria Cirincione, Savannah, Ga.; her granddaughter, Heidi Hill (Matt Crenshaw); her grandsons, Jonathan Hill (Laura Leidel) and Joshua Hill (Kiley Lightle); and four great-grandchildren, Claudia and Peter Crenshaw, Hannah Warren and Jaxon Hill.

The family would like to thank Connie Howard for her years of care for Faye.

The visitation and service will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the funeral will be at 11 a.m. The burial will be at Northside Cemetery in Pembroke, Ga.

If you would like to honor Faye’s memory, please make a donation to the charitable organization of your choice, in lieu of flowers.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 20, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.