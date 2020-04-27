Obituary - Evangelist Shiffonda Wiggins

Statesboro, Ga. — I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

Evangelist Shiffonda Wiggins entered into rest, Saturday, April 18, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The native of Statesboro, Georgia, was educated in the public schools of Wayne County and a graduate of Wayne County High School Class of 1997. She was a member of the Steven Temple Church of Christ Holiness unto the Lord.

Evangelist Wiggins was a dedicated servant of God who encouraged many along her journey. She will be sadly missed by all she came in contact with. To know her was to love her.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Ossie Mae Hendrix; paternal grandparents, Wilbur and Pearlene Swint; her aunt, Gail Swint; and her uncle, Hershel Swint.

Her memories will be forever cherished by her husband, Robert Wiggins, Statesboro, Ga.; her sons, Zion Weaver and Nehemiah Weaver, both of Statesboro, Ga.; her mother, Luvern (Rudolf) Robinson, Brooklet, Ga.; her father, Pastor Michael Edward (Jacqueline) Swint, Jesup, Ga.; a sister, Joslyn Nicole Robinson, Ft. Drum, N.Y.; a brother, Michael Swint Jr., Jesup, Ga.; stepsisters, Akeia and Ashanti Robinson, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.; stepbrothers, Michael Swint Jr. and Ramone Adkins, both of Jesup, Ga.; aunts, Diane Hendrix and Ernestine Hendrix, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Cheryl Swint, Jesup, Ga.; uncles, Randy Hendrix and Ricky Hendrix, both of Jesup, Ga.; and Wilbur Swint Jr., Los Angeles, Calif.; sisters-in-law, Felisha Wiggins and Gloria Wiggins, both of Portal, Ga.; brothers-in-law, Marcus White and Daniel Wiggins, both of Portal, Ga.; god-sisters, Mequanda Thomas, Atlanta, Ga.; and Cynthia Proctor, Hinesville, Ga.; god-brothers, Emmanuel Scott, Jesup, Ga.; and Keimondre Dixon, Statesboro, Ga.; special cousins, Tierra Fox, Lorenzo Hendrix, Adalynn Jordan and Leelan Hendrix; her very special and close dear friends, Sewonya Jackson, Killeen, Texas; Latonya Thomas, Ludowici, Ga.; Chaffonia Walker, Jesup, Ga.; and Dennis Wilkerson, Houston, Texas; a host of other relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the graveside service and burial will be Saturday, April 25, 2020. These are private and for immediate family only.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, April 25, 2020

