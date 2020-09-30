Obituary - Ethel Lee Wright Williams Ellis

STATESBORO, Ga. -– Ethel Lee Wright Williams Ellis, 88, died Friday, September 25, 2020, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her children.She was born in Brunson, S.C., the only child to the late Frederica Wright and Derrie Cope.At an early age, she joined Jackson Branch Missionary Baptist Church. She was educated in the Hampton County School System and moved to Statesboro, Ga., in 1960.She was known for her beautiful smile, jewelry and style. Many enjoyed her delicious cooking, including her amazing biscuits and cakes.She was full of life and never met a stranger, and she enjoyed traveling, especially on cruise ships to the Caribbean.From 1960 into the 1990s, she worked as the beloved housekeeper of Isaac and Nona Bunce and helped raise their children. Her loving service to the Bunce family, and the love they shared, one for another, is remembered by many.She married her loving husband, Johnny “Omar” Ellis, in the late 1980s and was preceded by him in death.She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and all of her children and grandchildren.She leaves her memories to be cherished by: her eight children, Vienell Williams Small of Jacksonville, Fla.; Wallace Williams of Jacksonville, Fla.; Donald Wright of Statesboro, Ga.; Linda S. Wright of Douglasville, Ga.; Martha Crumbley of Waynesboro, Ga.; Charles Mullins of Jacksonville, Fla.; Cindy Mullins Lawrence (Jerry) of Statesboro, Ga.; and Sherry A. Mullins of Lithia Springs, Ga.; her 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday evening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The graveside funeral service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Jackson Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 3803 Broad Road, Brunson, SC 29911, with the pastor, the Rev. Cavin Graham, officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 1, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



