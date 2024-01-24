Obituary - Esther Mae Melvin

Esther Mae Melvin was born in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Sherman Melvin Sr. and Ellen Jones Melvin on December 9, 1956. She peacefully departed her life on earth on the morning of Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Esther first came to know Christ at an early age and later rededicated herself back to that relationship with Christ by joining the Abundant Life Fellowship Center in Albany, Ga.

She was a 1976 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School and continued her education at Albany Technical College.

Esther’s professional career consisted of 20-plus years in the restaurant industry in Albany, Ga., as well as a certified medical professional and caregiver while living in San Antonio, Texas.

She loved sports, both watching them and playing them. In fact, she played softball even in her 30s as shortstop. She was also a cheerleader in high school at Southeast Bulloch.

Of all of her life’s experiences and accomplishments, the greatest of them were her children and her grandchildren.

Esther leaves to cherish her memory: three sons, James Melvin of San Antonio, Texas; Micah T. Melvin of Atlanta, Ga.; and Alonzo (Angela) Chattmon of Albany, Ga.; nine grandchildren, four siblings, Sherman Melvin Jr. of Statesboro, Ga.; Min. Ronnie Melvin of Augusta, Ga.; Bishop Tommy Melvin of Claxton, Ga.; and Frankie Melvin of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of great-grands, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman Sr. and Ellen Jones Melvin; and her siblings, Samuel Jones, Mary Alice Melvin, Freddie Melvin, Andrew “AJ” Melvin, Emma Jean Melvin and Pauline “Penny” Melvin.

A walk-through viewing and celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2024. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the celebration of life service at 2 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be at the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Mud Road.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Celebration of Life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, January 25, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



