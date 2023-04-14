Obituary - Erin Tillery White

STATESBORO, Ga. — Erin Tillery White, age 47, of Statesboro, Ga., went home to be with her Lord and Savior after courageously fighting her final battle with cancer on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.



Erin was born on February 6, 1976, in Columbus, Ga., to Don and Susan Tillery.

She was preceded in death by her father, Don Tillery; her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Gaultney and Mr. and Mrs. S.W. Tillery; an uncle, David Gaultney; and Joey Tillery, all of Columbus.

Erin is survived by her son, Christian Tanner White; her mother, Susan Tillery of Statesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Judson and Lara Tillery of Flowery Branch, Ga.; and a sister, Jena Martin of Norman, Okla.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the Averitt Room at First Baptist Church of Statesboro.

A memorial service will follow in the Worship Center of First Baptist Church of Statesboro on Saturday at 11 a.m. with Dr. John Waters officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Statesboro Herald, April 15, 2023

