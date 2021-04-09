Obituary - Eric James Cowart

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Eric James Cowart, age 56, passed away April 7, 2021, at home.He was born December 30, 1964, in Chatham County, Ga., a son of Farris Cowart and Betty Howard.He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and with the Statesboro Police Department, but most importantly, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, son and Pop.Family was the most important aspect of his life and he worked tirelessly to provide for those he cared about.He was a kind-hearted and deeply caring individual who devoted his life to helping others through their tough times. He walked an inspired path despite the many challenges he had to face, never wavering in belief of his true purpose.After courageously winning his fight with leukemia, with his loving wife by his side, Eric decided that God had other plans for him. With a second shot at life, Eric believed that he was meant to guide others by faith through the good times and the bad. He became a devout student and grew into a great teacher and mentor. He touched the lives of countless individuals through the years, but his family remained his greatest love.You could always get him talking about Georgia football, his Dallas Cowboys or the greatest band of all time, KISS.He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 38 years, Staci Tucker Cowart of Gastonia; children, James (Emma) Cowart of Huntersville, N.C.; daughter, Ericka (Andrew) Perdue of Gastonia, Jacob Cowart (Caroline Peckels) of Cary, N.C.; grandchildren, Alexander and Alyssa Cowart; father, Farris (Jackie) Cowart of Savannah, Ga.; mother, Betty (Robert) Howard of Metter, Ga.; brothers, Stephen (April) Cowart of Statesboro, Ga.; Derick (Ruth) Cowart of Augusta, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at McLean Funeral Directors, Gastonia.A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Founders Chapel with Pastor David Belle Isle officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be in Evergreen - "A Quiet Place".Condolence messages may be sent online at mcleanfuneral.com.McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Cowart family.Statesboro Herald, April 10, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



