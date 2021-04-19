Obituary - Eric J. "Porky” McKinney Sr.

PEMBROKE -- Eric J. ”Porky” McKinney Sr., age 60, passed away Friday afternoon, April 16, 2021.Mr. McKinney was born March 16, 1961, in Miami, Fla., to the late Milton McKinney and Doris Barnard McKinney.Eric grew up and lived in Pembroke all of his adult life. He was a logger and worked with his brothers, Rufus and Raybon Kangeter, at Gator Logging.Mr. McKinney was a wonderful repairman, enjoyed fishing, growing vegetables and NASCAR.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Anderson; and five brothers, Michael McKinney, Gary McKinney, Leslie McKinney, Raybon Kangeter and Rufus Kangeter.Survivors include his son, Eric J. “Little Eric” (Morgan) McKinney Jr. of Pembroke; two daughters, Ginny (Jordan) McKinney of Pembroke and Brandi (Kyle) Beasley of Pembroke; one brother, Adam McKinney of Pembroke; one sister, Sharon Kangeter of Pembroke; two grandsons, Andrew and Korbyn Beasley; and one granddaughter on the way.Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the funeral home.The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the Morrison Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at Northside Cemetery.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Eric J. “Porky” McKinney Sr.Statesboro Herald, April 20, 2021

